Trump Finally Strikes Back at RussiaHoax Swamp, Brennan's Security Clearance Revoked, FBI's Strzok Fired

Fformer CIA Director John Brennan was an avowed communist in his youth, but he now spends his days accusing President Donald Trump of treason for trying to strengthen diplomatic ties with Russia.

For his continued displays of disgraceful behavior, Brennan’s security clearance has been revoked by Trump. Barack Hussein Obama’s top drone murderer reacted in a predictably histrionic way to the news.

This action is part of a broader effort by Mr. Trump to suppress freedom of speech & punish critics. It should gravely worry all Americans, including intelligence professionals, about the cost of speaking out. My principles are worth far more than clearances. I will not relent. https://t.co/TNzOxhP9ux — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 15, 2018

While CNN lobbies tech giants to toss their pro-Trump competitors off the Internet, Brennan has the nerve to claim that it is a free speech violation to remove his security clearances. This is the entitlement mentality of the swamp personified.

“The president has a constitutional responsibility to protect classified information and who has access to it, and that’s what he’s doing is fulfilling that responsibility in this action,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday.

Rumored to be next on Trump’s hit list are former FBI director James Comey, former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, former director of national intelligence James Clapper, former national security adviser Susan Rice, and former CIA director Michael Hayden. All of these deep state apparatchiks have been responsible for staging wars and setting up illegal surveillance at the behest of the military-industrial complex.

No surprise that Trump’s biggest supporter of this action is Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who along with his father Ron Paul have been raising awareness of the crimes of the deep state for many years.

“I filibustered Brennan’s nomination to head the CIA in 2013, and his behavior in government and out of it demonstrate why he should not be allowed near classified information,” Paul said in a statement.

“He participated in a shredding of constitutional rights, lied to Congress, and has been monetizing and making partisan political use of his clearance since his departure,” Paul added.

It’s a good day for anyone who likes seeing arrogant, unaccountable federal bureaucrats cut down to size.

The Deep State Is Being Cut Down To Size As This Philandering Liar And Failed Saboteur Peter Strzok Finally Gets Canned

FBI official Peter Strzok cheated on his wife and shamed his country. He worked to sabotage President Trump on behalf of Crooked Hillary, was caught red-handed in embarrassing texts to his lover Lisa Page, and was castigated nationally for his misdeeds during a grueling Congressional hearing recently.

And now, he’s unemployed. He was fired from the FBI after participating in the Russian conspiracy and Clinton email probes, where his bias likely undermined those investigations.

Strzok’s attorney, Aitan Goelman is crying foul because the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility was supposedly overruled by bureau Deputy Director David Bowdich in order to give Strzok his most overdue pink slip.

“This decision should be deeply troubling to all Americans,” the attorney said.

Trump sees the situation a little bit differently and reacted to the news on his Twitter account.

Agent Peter Strzok was just fired from the FBI - finally. The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer. Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction - I just fight back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Just fired Agent Strzok, formerly of the FBI, was in charge of the Crooked Hillary Clinton sham investigation. It was a total fraud on the American public and should be properly redone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Trump has been desperately trying to save the credibility of the FBI, which has engaged in a partisan witch hunt against him from the first day of his presidency. This has torn the country apart needlessly while making it more difficult for Trump to make America great again.

.....Will the FBI ever recover it’s once stellar reputation, so badly damaged by Comey, McCabe, Peter S and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, and other top officials now dismissed or fired? So many of the great men and women of the FBI have been hurt by these clowns and losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

Strzok’s dismissal may be the first step toward the FBI recovering its long-lost credibility. Trump’s top supporters in Congress applauded the news.

“Peter Strzok was fired from the FBI because of what his own written words plainly showed: he was willing to use his official FBI position to try and stop President Trump from getting elected. He tarnished the FBI’s sterling reputation and severely damaged public trust in an institution where trust is paramount. His conduct should deeply concern every American,” said Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), who chairs the House Freedom Caucus and is looking to succeed Paul Ryan as House Speaker, in a letter to Fox News.

It is still a long way toward draining the swamp and lessening the deep state’s corrosive impact on our nation’s politics, but this is a small step toward that goal. One less corrupt bureaucrat is employed by the taxpayer, and we have President Trump to thank for it!

