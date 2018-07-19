Assange Will be Handed Over to UK 'In Coming Days, According to my Sources' - Head of RT, Margarita Simonyan

Let's hope her "sources" are wrong.
This is ominous because Simonyan has incredibly good sources, i.e. high level people in Russia with access to good quality intel.
She is also close to Assange.
Her tweet reads:
"My sources say that Assange will be handed over to UK authorities in the coming weeks or even days. I hope with all my heart that my sources are mistaken."
This post first appeared on Russia Insider
