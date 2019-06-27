Not Just Dresden - Hamburg, Kassel, Berlin, and Dozens More - Half a Million German Civilians Burned Alive

Overcome with raw emotion there have been times when I had to push my seat away from my typewriter in order to compose myself. For this reason, I could relate to a letter penned by my friend David, who lives in Australia.

Dresden Before and After the WWII Bombing

“After I listened to your latest radio show with Andy, (A GUEST ARTISTE WITH 60 ADVANTAGES) I thought I would read your book on the terror bombing of Hamburg. Last night, I took the train into Melbourne and on the way I read Death of A City. I finished the book by the time I arrived back at my local station.

I must say if anyone reading the content of the book is unaffected they are not human. It is a tale of absolute barbarism. The incineration of Hamburg was done by the British and Americans as a ritual murder of German people.

It has also been the template for the actions of the Anglo American axis of evil ever since. Basically, anyone who wants to create freedom and prosperity outside of the world jewish banking system of debt slavery is going to be bombed into oblivion. I firmly believe both the US and the UK are going to suffer divine retribution for their actions over the last seventy years and its just beginning.”

Any who dare to read this book cannot fail to be effected by its revelations. The Allied bombing of Dresden cast 300,000 demented souls into a holocaust. Such was its horror and magnitude that a fake holocaust was created to justify it. Yet Dresden was only one of the hundreds of European cities and towns that with their innocent populations were cremated by the Allies.

What were the biggest challenges you faced between 1968 ~ 2019? The political elite, media or organised left, was it prison? “It was trying to raise sufficient funds to do my job well,” Michael Walsh replied.

Many cities fared as terrifyingly as did Dresden: When on April 4,1945, the City of Kassel surrendered, of a population of 250,000 mostly Christian Europeans, just 15,000 were left alive.

Winston Churchill’s enthusiasm for behind the lines destruction of civilian populations could be traced back to his comment: “The air opened paths along which death and terror could be carried far behind the lines of the actual enemy; to women, children, the aged, the sick, who in earlier struggles would perforce have been left untouched.” – Winston Churchill, The Great War. Vol. 3 P1602.

Were such apocalyptic war crimes reprisal and reciprocal? No: J. M. Spaight, The RAF Principal Secretary: “Hitler only undertook the bombing of British civilian targets reluctantly three months after the RAF had commenced bombing German civilian targets.”

“We began to bomb objectives on the German mainland before the Germans began to bomb objectives on the British mainland.” – J. M. Spaight, CB. CBE. Principal Secretary to the Air Ministry.

“Because we were doubtful about the psychological effect of propagandist distortion of the truth that it was we who started the strategic bombing offensive, we have shrunk from giving our great decision of May 11 1940, the publicity it deserves.” – Bombing Vindicated. J.M. Spaight, CB. CBE. Principal Secretary to the Air Ministry.

“Retaliation was certain if we carried the war into Germany… there was a reasonable possibility that our capital and industrial centres would not have been attacked if we had continued to refrain from attacking those of Germany.” – J. M. Spaight, CB. CBE. Principal Secretary to the Air Ministry.

Labour M.P. Richard Crossman, who in 1964 became Minister for Housing in Harold Wilson’s government, spoke severely of the screen of lies that was set up to deceive the public on the terror-bombing of Germany. “One of the most unhealthy features of the bombing offensive was that the War Cabinet, and in particular the Secretary for Air, Sir Archibald Sinclair, felt it necessary to repudiate publicly the orders which they themselves had given to Bomber Command.”

During World War II, more bombs by weight were dropped on the city of Berlin than were released on the whole of Great Britain during the entire war. 55,888 RAF personnel died yet their campaign actually lengthened the war.

DEATH OF A CITY details the effects of carpet bombing on a civilian population in such horrifying detail that caution when reading is recommended. Death of a City, Mike Walsh: The Book They Don’t Want You to Read.

MICHAEL WALSH is a British born Irish journalist, author, and broadcaster. His 52 books include best-selling WITNESS TO HISTORY, THE RED BRIGANDS, RANSACKING THE REICH , MEGACAUST, DEATH OF A CITY, and THE ALL LIES INVASION.