American, British and Canadian Troops Marched Through the Streets of Kiev on Ukraine's Independence Day

NATO troops marching through Russia's ancient-most city, first seat of its rulers, the capital of old Rus'

Angelina Siard (Strana.ua) 12 hours ago | 1,407 Comments

Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard at Stalker Zone

The military personnel of other states participated in the military parade on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine that took place in Kiev on August 24th. In particular, the military personnel of Canada, the US, Georgia, Moldova, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Great Britain, Denmark, etc marched along the Khreshchatyk. Also, the military personnel of joint Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigades participated in the procession. According to official figures, military personnel from 18 countries participated in the parade.

Source: Strana.ua
  • 1407 reads