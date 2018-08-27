American, British and Canadian Troops Marched Through the Streets of Kiev on Ukraine's Independence Day

NATO troops marching through Russia's ancient-most city, first seat of its rulers, the capital of old Rus'
Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard at Stalker Zone
The military personnel of other states participated in the military parade on the occasion of the “Independence Day“ of Ukraine that took place in Kiev on August 24th. In particular, the military personnel of Canada, the US, Georgia, Moldova, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Great Britain, Denmark, etc marched along the Khreshchatyk. Also, the military personnel of joint Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigades participated in the procession. According to official figures, military personnel from 18 countries participated in the parade.
Source: Strana.ua
