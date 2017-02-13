Revealed: Trump Administration Aborted Operation That Would Have Provoked War With Iran

Buried in the middle of the New York Times' story on the inner workings of Trump's National Security Council is a revelation almost too terrifying to believe: Last week, the U.S. Navy came close to intercepting and boarding an Iranian ship — allegedly in an attempt to stop the flow of weapons to the Houthis in Yemen.

We don't want to believe it, but frankly Trump's team is so hawkish on Iran, it's hard to completely dismiss:

Last week, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was exploring whether the Navy could intercept and board an Iranian ship to look for contraband weapons possibly headed to Houthi fighters in Yemen. The potential interdiction seemed in keeping with recent instructions from Mr. Trump, reinforced in meetings with Mr. Mattis and Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson, to crack down on Iran’s support of terrorism. But the ship was in international waters in the Arabian Sea, according to two officials. Mr. Mattis ultimately decided to set the operation aside, at least for now. White House officials said that was because news of the impending operation leaked, a threat to security that has helped fuel the move for the insider threat program. But others doubt whether there was enough basis in international law, and wondered what would happen if, in the early days of an administration that has already seen one botched military action in Yemen, American forces were suddenly in a firefight with the Iranian Navy.

Ah yes, that annoying little detail, "international law". And are we supposed to be reassured that Mattis has set the operation aside "at least for now"?

It's clear that the risks involved could never justify any potential "positive" outcome for Washington, like a few less guns for the Houthis.

Trump's opposition to the wars in Iraq, Libya and Syria doesn't count for much if he's keen on provoking a shooting war with Iran.

Oh, and by the way — who benefits from a war between the United States and Iran?

You probably know the answer.