Syrian-Russian Offensive Carves out a Second ISIS Cauldron in Central Syria

Syria's elite Tiger Forces, backed by Russian helicopters have made contact with the Russian-trained 5th Corps of the Syrian army just north of Suknah.

This means a second ISIS cauldron has now been created in central Syria inside of a week.

This second pocket stretches over an area which is sparsely populated, but is very rugged with many steep hills.

The previous problem for the Syrian army was that advances in the south and along the Euphrates expanded the length of its front line against ISIS to over 600 kilometers. When the two pockets are eliminated or cut down to size the front line against ISIS will be under 300 kilometers long freeing many units for a push into Deir ez-Zor province.



ISIS has been reduced to a small corner in the south-east of the country

South Front has a good video report dating to just before the cauldron was closed:



Meanwhile the retired US colonel Peter Lang over at the Sic Semper Tyrannis blog describes the impressive Russian-Syrian airborne assault that paved the way for the advance that closed the 2nd cauldron: