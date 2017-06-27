Stephen Colbert Joins Elite Club of Idiots Who Think Russian Agents Are Stalking Them

Fearless television host Stephen Colbert has returned from his trip to Russia, and as you probably suspect, he has many hot scoops.

As the host of a talk show that nobody in Russia watches or cares about, Colbert was of course a primary target for Putin's FSB goons:

Stephen Colbert, possible 2020 presidential candidate, has returned from Russia. “Man, it is good to be back in the U.S.A.,” the host said at the top of his Late Show monologue Monday night. He also gave a shout-out to his “hard-cord fans” from Russian intelligence who he said “followed me everywhere.”

Yes, he was so mercilessly hounded by the Russians that they even forced him against his will to appear on Russian State Television. That's what happens to every "journalist" who visits Russia—the authorities confiscate your passport and don't let you leave until you make an appearance on Channel 1:

Congrats, Stephen. You've joined a distinguished group of knuckle-draggers who are so wrapped up in their own self-importance that they actually think the Russian government follows their every tweet.

Let's review what kind of company Colbert now keeps:

1. The US diplomat who claims the FSB pooped on his carpet

2. Luke Harding, the one-time Moscow correspondent for the Guardian:

When his screensaver at work is changed, it is the FSB. When his press accreditation is withdrawn, it is part of the FSB plot - despite his admission that he had broken the terms. When the Russians show leniency and extend his visa to enable his children to finish school, he reflects that this ‘was always part of the (FSB) plan’. Like the BBC attributing all possible weather conditions to climate change, one wonders what combination of events would not constitute an FSB plot.

3. The one and only Eliot Higgins:

My open source investigation concludes Eliot Higgins is going bananas pic.twitter.com/SNZcvEU2r8 — ken klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 26, 2017

And many, many more.

Colbert has been circling the drain since the US presidential primaries.

We wish him a speedy recovery.