Senior Russian MP: Israel Must 'Learn to Live' Without War Against Syria

Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the Federation Council’s committee for international affairs, is less than impressed by Netanyahu's recent outbursts about the US-Russia brokered ceasefire agreement in southern Syria.

"Israel’s motives are not concealed: it fears the strengthening of Iran’s position in the region, and also, it appears, limited possibilities for Tel Aviv itself to act against [Syrian President Bashar al-Assad]. However, nobody will be revoking such an important document that gives hopes for a breakthrough in the Syrian situation only because of Israel’s guesses about Iran’s hypothetic intentions," Kosachev wrote on Facebook.

"That is why, it would be more reasonable for Tel Aviv not to come down on the already reached agreement between Russia and the US, but instead find ways how to live with this and reap benefits from victory over Islamic State (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia) which are clear for all countries of the region," Kosachev said.

Israel's Prime Minister claims that the deal will "perpetuate Iran’s military presence in Syria". But as we wrote on Monday: This is a truce, not a comprehensive peace agreement. It is hardly reasonable to demand retreat as a condition for a simple ceasefire.

Perhaps the real reason Netanyahu is so upset is because the deal prohibits Israeli excursions into southern Syria (whether by proxy, cross-border artillery or IDF jets). Indeed, Israel's go-to excuse for providing aid and comfort to Syria's enemies—"we have to protect our precious occupied Golan from the bloodthirsty Iranians"—is no longer valid.

What Kosachev is basically saying is this: Israel will have to learn to live with a peaceful, terrorist-free Syria. It will undoubtedly take time for Netanyahu to adjust to this painful new reality, but Russia will be patient.