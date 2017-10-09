RT Employees in the US Are Quitting en Masse Over Security Fears

Editor-in-chief of RT, Margarita Simonyan, has said that their employees in the United States are quitting their jobs "en masse", because they are afraid, after the US has ordered RT registers as an "agent of a foreign power" — the first media organization to be told that.

"One more colossal negative effect is, of course, people are leaving us en masse. People are scared, people are afraid, it is difficult for us to even find a stringer in the United States," Simonyan said testifying at a senate commission hearing in Russia.

Simonyan stressed RT has been under pressure from US authorities for a long time now. Last year the CIA published a report on Russia "hacking" the US election, half of which actually dealt with RT. The news network was mentioned 100 times, and Simonyan 27 times.