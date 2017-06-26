The Real Axis of Evil Is American-Led

The ongoing conflict in Yemen has resulted in the deaths of over 10,000 civilians, according the United Nations. Meanwhile, more than 10 million Yemenis are on the verge of starvation.

The conflict is now in its third year, yet it still receives almost no coverage from media outlets across the globe.

A military campaign was launched against Houthi rebels in 2015, with the support of nine Middle Eastern and African nations, as well as backing from the United States. The conflict has recently seen the use of naval blockades on Yemeni ports to stop alleged weapon smuggling to Houthi rebels, but this has meant huge shortages of food across the country, which is contributing to the high fatality rate within the Arab nation.

Yemenis not killed by Saudi bombs face starvation and disease

Just recently the World Health Organization reported of a cholera outbreak, which has already resulted in more than 1310 deaths since late April and the number is expected to continue rising to around 300,000 cases within six months due to high amount of the population being displaced, little international support/aid, naval blockades and unsanitary living conditions.

The Saudi government was supporting the Hadi government in Yemen, and Saudi Arabia will continue fighting this war to ensure a strong Shia presence does not emerge within the war-stricken nation. The Saudi government claims it wants peace in the region yet it always seems to play a prominent role in igniting and escalating regional conflicts, Syria being one such example.

The Saudi monarchs fear the rise of Iranian influence on both a regional and international scale, and will stop at nothing to stop the Iranians, whether it means bombing innocent people in Yemen, or supporting armed groups in Syria. The Saudi government alongside reckless US foreign policy in the Middle East has contributed to the destabilization of the region.

The US government's involvement in Middle Eastern affairs and regional politics is not only illegal but criminal; the Americans have killed millions in Iraq, Syria, and Libya—and are responsible for the many other innocent civilian deaths in countries such as Yemen and occupied Palestine, with its continued support of the Saudi and Zionist regimes. The West has attempted to cover up their crimes in Yemen, while their arms industries continue to flourish and profit due to the high demand from the Saudis and other Gulf nations.

If the West truly cared for innocent people and cared for world peace they would condemn such acts and criminalize them. But when the West and its allies act it is always justified, yet when Russia, Iran and China act in a manner that safeguards their independence and sovereignty, they are criticized and sanctioned.

The real face of terror

Since the war started the UK government has approved the sale of nearly £3.3 billion worth of arms, which the Saudis have used against their southern neighbor. Yet the British government hypocritically claims it is trying to prevent civilian casualties. What the UK, US, Saudi and Israeli governments have done in the Middle East is the true definition of terrorism.

Saudi war crimes: made possible by western arms sales

The reality of the conflict is not Sunni vs Shia as the Saudis would have you believe, but instead it is a desperate attempt by the Saudis to prevent Iranian influence in the region; this is something which suits the interest of the West and so they continue to ignore the slaughter and instead focus on their "anti-terror" campaign in Syria; of course, the reality is that it is the Syrian Arab Army, and its Russian and Iranian allies, who are doing most of the fighting.

If you want to see what a real anti-terror campaign looks like, look no further than the Syria-Russia-Iran coalition.