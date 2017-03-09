Netanyahu Arrives in Moscow For Sore Loser Summit With Putin

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is heading to Moscow today, where he will "express Israel’s vehement opposition to allowing Iranian troops, or satellite groups" to remain in Syria.

Because if there's one thing that the Israelis cannot tolerate, it's foreign troops on Syrian land. They could never fathom something so depraved.

But that is neither here nor there. According to the BBC, "Mr. Netanyahu and the Russian president have much to discuss."

For instance:

Russia's direct intervention in the Syrian war has consolidated President Bashar al-Assad's position and ensured that regime change will not happen any time soon. It has also transformed the tactical environment in which the Israeli Air Force operates. Russian combat patrols and sophisticated radars and air defences potentially limit Israel's freedom of action in the airspace over Syria.

Incredible. Assad's victory over the "moderate" rebels has "transformed the tactical environment in which the Israeli Air Force operates", and Russian air defense systems "limit Israel's freedom of action in the airspace over Syria."

Please read that sentence again. Now one more time. If your eyes aren't bleeding yet, you have superhuman immunity against mind-melting bullshit.

The western media wants you to believe that Putin will admonish Tehran for helping to defeat Washington-backed fanatics and ISIS.

This is pure delusion.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that Hezbollah has played a decisive role in combating ISIS and other terrorist groups in Syria.

Israel has been providing logistic support and medical assistance to opposition forces – including Jabhet al-Nusra terror organization – fighting President Bashar Assad. Israeli warplanes have repeatedly targeted Syrian Army positions under the pretext of preventing sophisticated weapons from reaching the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

As for the Israelis, they continue to find creative, futile methods to impose their will on Syria

We hope Netanyahu brought plenty of tissues with him to Moscow.