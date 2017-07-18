Lavrov Tells US: Russia Won't Negotiate With Highway Bandits

According to reports, Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York seized by Obama in December will be handed back to their rightful owners only after Washington gets "something in return".

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is not impressed. Speaking to the press in Moscow yesterday, he derided US officials making additional demands for return of the properties as "highway bandits" and their actions as "daylight robbery":

“Is that source anonymous? So, I believe that their conscience is unclear. As for the issue, I consider it daylight robbery.” "It looks like some highway bandits are commenting on this situation." How is that, to seize property which was assigned by a bilateral intergovernmental ratified document, and to give it back they follow the principle, ‘Mine is mine, and yours will be shared." “We consider it absolutely unacceptable to place conditions on the return of diplomatic property, we consider that it must be returned without any conditions and talking".

The Russians are becoming impatient with the spinelessness of the Trump administration since they're aware that initially Trump saw Obama's move as nothing more than attempted sabotage of his Russia reset and intended to reverse it within days of taking office — but was then schooled by regime press that there would be a political price to pay for that at home.

It's clear this is one issue Russia won't budge on. The mansions were seized over nothing and should be returned for nothing.

