Hezbollah and Syria Just Cleansed Lebanon of Al-Qaeda. Will the US Send a Thank-You Note?

The Syrian-Hezbollah operation against al-Qaeda (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham) on the Lebanese-Syrian border is over. HTS has accepted terms under which its surviving fighters, and any civilians who wish to follow, will be bused to Syria's rebel-held Idlib province.

Hezbollah actually offered a similar evacuation deal ahead of the battle, but HTS initially refused. It is believed between 7,000 and 8,000 people will be moved in the transfer which has already begun.

Hezbollah is flying drones carrying Hezb's flag over the green buses evacuating al-Qaeda members and their families into Idlib right now pic.twitter.com/aOVHUBQ2gX — Ali (@Ali_Kourani) August 2, 2017

A larger ISIS-controlled pocket remains just to the north of the area now cleared by Hezbollah, but the success of the offensive means that after 4 years al-Qaeda no longer has a territorial presence in Lebanon.

Will the US be sending Syrians and Hezbollah a thank you note? We won't be holding our breath.