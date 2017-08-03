Hezbollah and Syria Just Cleansed Lebanon of Al-Qaeda. Will the US Send a Thank-You Note?

The Syrian air force fought in the air, the Shia militia on the ground

Thu, Aug 3, 2017 | 1823 Comments

The Syrian-Hezbollah operation against al-Qaeda (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham) on the Lebanese-Syrian border is over. HTS has accepted terms under which its surviving fighters, and any civilians who wish to follow, will be bused to Syria's rebel-held Idlib province.

Hezbollah actually offered a similar evacuation deal ahead of the battle, but HTS initially refused. It is believed between 7,000 and 8,000 people will be moved in the transfer which has already begun.

 

A larger ISIS-controlled pocket remains just to the north of the area now cleared by Hezbollah, but the success of the offensive means that after 4 years al-Qaeda no longer has a territorial presence in Lebanon.

Will the US be sending Syrians and Hezbollah a thank you note? We won't be holding our breath.

 

 

