Can We Stop Pretending North Korea Is a Threat to World Peace?

New North Korean missile testing now puts the “entire” US mainland within strike range according to a recent statement made by the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The testing took place on July 29 and it is the second test flight of the Hwasong 14, a long-range missile. This new ICBM system developed by North Korea is now able to fire at “random regions and locations at random times”.

US and South Korean intelligence was quick to identify the missile as an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM); this however differed from the Russian militaries assessment which described the missile as an intermediate range ballistic missile (IRMB), according to data from its missile warning system. The difference in ranges between the ICMB and IRBM can be up to almost 7000km.

The US and South Korean militaries then carried surface-to-surface missile testing in response to North Korea's alleged act of aggression.

advertisement

The US also accused Russia and China of assisting North Korea and giving

the capability to test such weapons.

Pyongyang

Unlike the US, North Korea does not pose a threat to world peace. And it's hard to understand why the only country that has ever used a nuclear weapon would oppose North Korea testing and developing new military technology. The US is not the world police, every nation has the sovereign right to adopt its own policies and dictate its own future. Why does the international community not condemn the US when it tests weaponry?

Washington bombs, invades and completely destroys countries around globe, while North Korea has never invaded a foreign nation since its independence. The US has been involved in destroying around 50 independent countries in the last 70 years. Where are the condemnations? Where are the sanctions?

Other European countries such as France and Europe have also been hypocritical in this case, as they are allowed to develop nuclear weapons freely, yet they are the reason for the instability in many regions across the world, especially in the Middle East.

Not surprisingly Israel, another nuclear power which has not signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), is rarely condemned by the international community, even though it has a history of testing nuclear armaments. Israel acquired nuclear weapons illegally, with French assistance, in the 1960s and has been developing and testing nuclear weapons since with little to no hindrance from the international community.

On top of all of that, Israel has one of the worst human right records on the globe and has played a leading role in destabilizing the Middle East. Ever since the illegal, criminal and violent declaration of the state in 1948 it has invaded more than four Middle Eastern countries, not forgetting the millions of displaced and killed Palestinians, whose land was stolen and reduced only to the West Bank and Gaza. Tel Aviv also continues to build illegal settlements on stolen Palestinian land, illegally occupies the Golan Heights and South Lebanese territories, as well as frequently targets Hezbollah and Syrian positions—all a clear breach of international law, yet Israel is allowed to continue its illegal behavior, with the full political and financial backing of the United States.

The reality is anybody acting within the shared interest of the United States is never held accountable—no matter what. Washington hypocrisy allows vassal nations to test and develop nuclear arms while it threatens war against those countries which test weapons but choose to maintain their sovereignty.

This is again a classic example of US imperialism in action forcing its writ on other peoples. Any country which defies US dictates is automatically a target, whereas "allies" of the US are allowed to do as they please.

Washington may whine about the "threat" posed by North Korean missile tests. But in reality, these tests are probably the only thing preventing the United States from carpet-bombing North Korea into the Stone Age.