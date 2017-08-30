Kalashnikov Unveils Anti-Drone Weapon

Since the dawn of man there has always been an arms race—one man invents a new machine, another invents something to counter it. With their increasing availability, Drones, and therefore anti-drone tech, is becoming a major field in the defense industry.

While western countries are reverting to medieval technology to combat illegal use of drones, legendary Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov, makers of the AK series, has developed an advanced anti-drone gun. Built on the MP-514K rifle system, the fully modular device comes equipped with interchangeable jamming units, which disrupt GPS, GLONASS, WiFi, and other electronic and radio signals, rendering drones inoperable. Due to its ability to block phone signals, the device also can be used to prevent remote detonation of improvised explosives.

